Athabasca Minerals Awarded Cdn $1.6 million Aggregate Order

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athabasca Minerals Inc. (“Athabasca” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture:ABM) is pleased to announce the Corporation has been awarded a Cdn $1.6 million order for aggregates from a major oil sands entity. Aggregates will be provided from the Corporation’s 100% owned corporate stockpile site located near Conklin, Alberta. It is anticipated that deliveries will commence in April 2018.



Athabasca owns and operates the following pits: Kearl, KM 248, Cowpar, Logan, House River, Pelican and Emerson. In addition, the Corporation owns and operates stockpile and distribution hubs at Conklin, Sunday Creek, House River and Poplar Creek. All locations are fully permitted and allow for year-round deliveries of industrial mineral products including sand, gravel and frac sand. Athabasca also holds a 100% interest in the Richardson granite / dolomite project located north of Fort McMurray covering 60,966 hectares and a 100% interest in the Firebag Frac Sand Project accessible via Highway 63 north of Fort McMurray.

About Athabasca Minerals

The Corporation is a resource company involved in the management, exploration and development of aggregate projects. These activities include contracts works, aggregate pit management, aggregate production and sales from corporate-owned pits, new aggregate development and acquisitions of sand and gravel operations. The Corporation also has industrial mineral land holdings for the purpose of locating and developing sources of industrial minerals and aggregates essential to high growth economic development.

