Anaconda Mining receives Industry Excellence Award for Environmental Stewardship

TORONTO, March 29, 2018 /CNW/ - Anaconda Mining Inc. ("Anaconda" or the "Company") – (TSX: ANX) is pleased to announce it has been recognized with the Natural Resources Magazine's Industry Excellence Award for Environmental Stewardship. Natural Resources Magazine's Industry Excellence Awards recognizes companies in Atlantic Canada's natural resources sectors that are striving for and achieving greatness in resource development, health and safety, innovation, environmental stewardship and championing communities.

"Anaconda Mining strives to be an environmental leader in the mining sector with a focus on implementing proven and innovative green initiatives that contribute to the sustainability of the environment. In the past two years we have implemented projects unique to the industry that have turned liabilities into revenue opportunities, while also having significant positive environmental impacts. We use ingenuity, innovation and technology to maximize value for all of our stakeholders."

~ Dustin Angelo, President & CEO

Examples of Anaconda's commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation include:

The establishment of a deep water port at the Point Rousse Project, which created the opportunity to turn approximately three million tonnes of waste rock into a competitive product in the seaborne aggregates market. The shipment of aggregates for this venture reduced the need for waste rock disposal on site, decreasing the overall environmental footprint of the Point Rousse Project, while creating significant non-dilutive financing.

The permitting of a seven million-tonne in-pit tailings facility in the Pine Cove Pit at Point Rousse, which can provide up to 15 years of storage capacity with less technical and environmental risks compared to conventional, constructed facilities.

Product testing of tailings from the Point Rousse Project as a soil enhancement product, and exploring potential markets in the agriculture industry.

Anaconda Mining is committed to responsible resource development and extraction through all phases of its mining operations, by carefully planning, monitoring, and minimizing the impact we have on the environment. Anaconda identifies and manages environmental risks and develops effective mitigation strategies to protect both the environment, the community and employees.

Changes to the Board of Directors

The Company today also announces the resignation of Mr. Kevin Bullock from the Board of Directors effective March 31, 2018, due to other board conflicts. The Company would like to thank Mr. Bullock for his service as a member of the Board and its committees. Mr. Bullock will remain engaged with the Company in a technical advisory role, advising management and the Board on various technical matters as it progresses its business plan of growth at the Point Rousse Project in Newfoundland and the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia.

"On behalf of our Company and shareholders, I would like to thank Kevin for his many valuable contributions as a director of Anaconda Mining," stated Jonathan Fitzgerald, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Although he is leaving the Board, he will continue to play an important advisory role with the Company. We look forward to continuing to work with Kevin as the Company enters a period of growth."

ABOUT ANACONDA

Anaconda Mining is a TSX-listed gold mining, development, and exploration company, focused in the prospective Atlantic Canadian jurisdictions of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia. The Company operates the Point Rousse Project located in the Baie Verte Mining District in Newfoundland, comprised of the Pine Cove open pit mine, the Stog'er Tight Mine, the Argyle Mineral Resource, the fully-permitted Pine Cove Mill and tailings facility, and approximately 5,800 hectares of prospective gold-bearing property. Anaconda is also developing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a high-grade Mineral Resource, with the potential to leverage existing infrastructure at the Company's Point Rousse Project.

The Company also has a pipeline of organic growth opportunities, including the Great Northern Project on the Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland and the Tilt Cove Property on the Baie Verte Peninsula, also in Newfoundland.

