Osisko Metals Signs Option Agreement with Osisko Mining on Urban-Barry Base Metal Exploration Claim Group

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2018) - Osisko Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") (TSX VENTURE:OM)(FRANKFURT:0B5) is pleased to announce that it has signed an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK) to earn a 50% interest in the Urban-Barry Base Metals Project (the "Project"), a select package of 151 claims located within Osisko Mining's Urban-Barry claim group. See situational map of joint-venture claims.

The Project covers 8,511 hectares (85.11 km2) and is located 225 kilometres ENE of the town of Val-d'Or and 100 km south of the town of Chibougamau, Québec, located on portions of the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the eastern part of the Abitibi sub-province. The claims include twelve priority drill-ready airborne electromagnetic targets within two geological settings: 1) bi-modal volcanic sequences combined with Cu-Zn-Pb anomalies in tills. The targets have strong potential for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization and 2) mafic-ultramafic intrusions combined with Cu-Ni anomalies in tills, representing potential for magmatic copper-nickel-cobalt mineralization.

THE TRANSACTION

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company may earn a 50% interest in the Project by funding an aggregate of $5,000,000 in exploration expenditures over four (4) years as outlined below:

(i) $500,000, on or before the 1st year anniversary of the Effective Date (the "Initial Option Expenditure Payment"); (ii) $1,000,000, on or before the 2nd year anniversary of the Effective Date; (iii) $1,500,000, on or before the 3rd year anniversary of the Effective Date; and (iv) $2,000,000, on or before the 4th year anniversary of the Effective Date.

Osisko Mining shall retain a 100% interest over any fortuitous precious metals (gold-silver) discoveries on the claims covered by the agreement. Osisko Mining will be project operator during the earn-in period.

Jeff Hussey, President and CEO of Osisko Metals, stated: "We are very happy to be signing this agreement with Osisko Mining. They have been very successful exploring the Windfall gold project and advancing exploration in the Urban Barry Camp. Their exploration and technical teams are second to none, one of the key reasons we are happy to have them as operators of this drill-ready project. We expect the program to begin during the second quarter of 2018 and to move forward quickly, as 2,000 metres of drilling have already been designed to rapidly test initial exploration targets".

Qualified Person

Mr. Mathieu Savard is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical data reported in this news release. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is Vice President Exploration Québec of Osisko Mining Inc..

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the base metal space with an emphasis on zinc mineral assets. The Company controls Canada's two premier zinc mining camps, namely the development-stage Pine Point Camp ("PPC") located in the Northwest Territories and the advanced-exploration Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC"), located in northern New Brunswick. The Company is currently drilling in both camps a combined 100,000 metres that will focus on upgrading and expanding historical deposits, bringing high-priority targets into NI 43-101 compliance and conducting disciplined brownfields exploration. In Québec, the Company owns 42,000 hectares that cover 12 grass-root zinc targets that will be selectively advanced through exploration. In parallel, Osisko Metals is monitoring several base metal-oriented peers for opportunities. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (TSX:OR)(NYSE:OR) and Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK) are significant shareholders of the Company.

