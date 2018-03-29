Rockcliff Identifies Multiple Untested Airborne Targets and a Thick Graphite Zone on the Penex Property

Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - Rockcliff Metals Corp. (“Rockcliff” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: RCLF) (FRANKFURT: RO0, WKN: A2H60G) is pleased to announce that it has identified on its Penex Property a series of untested airborne electromagnetic (EM) conductive anomalies over a strike length of 2.6 km located near a historical drill hole (C-9) that intersected 67 metres of near solid graphite. The Penex Property also hosts, at approximately 350 metres vertical, the down-dip continuation of the historical Pen Zinc Deposit. Rockcliff’s 100%-owned Penex Property is strategically located within the prolific Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt within 5 km of Hudbay’s Lalor Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) Mine and within trucking distance to an operating base-metal mill.

Rockcliff’s President & CEO, Ken Lapierre, stated: “The Penex Property has significant upside potential for VMS mineralization (copper, gold, zinc, silver) and now for graphite mineralization. We have reviewed the drill log results from a single hole drilled in 1975 that tested for VMS mineralization and were pleased to discover it contained a 67 metres-thick intersection of +75% near solid graphite within 15 metres of surface. No follow-up drilling has been completed on this graphite discovery. A subsequent airborne survey, flown in the 1990’s, identified a series of electromagnetic conductive anomalies lying immediately west of the graphite mineralization which have not been drill-tested. In 2018, we look forward to advancing our knowledge of the graphite potential as well as determining the extent of the Pen zinc deposit on this strategic property.”

Graphite remains the dominant material used in lithium-ion batteries. According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, demand for graphite is set to “increase by over 200% in the next four years as global cell production surges on the back of maturing pure electric vehicle demand and the inception of the utility storage market”.

The plan view map outlined below highlights the location of drill hole C-9, multiple untested airborne conductive EM anomalies and the projected down dip extension of the Pen zinc deposit.

To view the graphic in its original size, please click here

The longitudinal section map below outlines the location of Hudbay’s Pen zinc deposit at surface and its down dip extension where the deposit dips onto Rockcliff’s ground at an approximate vertical depth of 350 metres. A single historical drill hole CPEN-03 intersected the Pen zinc deposit at a vertical depth of 475 metres and graded 4.04% Zinc Equivalent across 7.57 metres. Rockcliff’s DPEM surface electromagnetic survey (see Press Release dated March 21, 2017) identified that the down dip conductive plate continues to at least 800 metres vertical and increases in conductivity with depth.

To view the graphic in its original size, please click here

Ken Lapierre P.Geo., President and CEO of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

The Company is a Canadian resource exploration company focused on the discovery, advancement and consolidation of a portfolio of some of the highest-grade, undeveloped metal deposits in the prolific Flin Flon – Snow Lake greenstone belt located in central Manitoba. The Company’s current portfolio of properties, totalling in excess of 45,000 hectares, is located in and around the 100 year old operating Snow Lake Mining Camp and hosts NI 43-101 compliant copper deposits (the gold-rich Talbot Copper Deposit and the Rail Copper deposit) and undeveloped historical zinc deposits (the Lon zinc Deposit, the Bur Zinc Deposit, the Morgan Zinc Deposit and the down-dip continuation of the Pen Zinc Deposit). The Company’s properties also include Manitoba’s first and highest-grade former lode-gold producer (Laguna Gold Property), four additional gold-rich properties (SLG Gold Property, DSN Gold Property, Berry Creek Gold Property and Lucky Jack Gold Property), a Net Smelter Royalty on the Tower Property slated for production in 2019-20 (the T-1 Copper Deposit) and the optioned near-surface high-grade MacBride Zinc Deposit located north of Snow Lake near Leaf Rapids, Manitoba.

For further information, please contact:

Rockcliff Metals Corporation CHF Capital Markets Ken Lapierre, P. Geo Cathy Hume, CEO President & CEO Off: (416) 868-1079 ext. 231 Cell: (647) 678-3879 cathy@chfir.com Off: (416) 644-1752 ken@rockcliffmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Rockcliff believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the original release (with media), please click here

To follow Rockcliff Metals Corp. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire