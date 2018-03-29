GoldMining announces board and advisory appointment

VANCOUVER, March 29, 2018 /CNW/ - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX-V: GOLD; OTCQX: GLDLF) announces the retirement of Mario Garnero from its board of directors and his concurrent appointment to GoldMining's advisory board. The Company also announces the appointment of Mario Bernardo Garnero to its board of directors, filling the resulting vacancy.

Amir Adnani, Chairman of GoldMining, commented: "On behalf of everyone at GoldMining, I would like to thank Mr. Garnero for his outstanding contributions as a director and ongoing support of the Company.

"Our longstanding strategic relationship with Brasilinvest also continues through the appointment of Mario Bernardo Garnero to our board of our directors. We are confident that he will provide significant contributions as a board member based on his strong business and international experience."

Mario Garnero stated: "I have truly enjoyed participating in GoldMining's growth and achievements. While I am retiring as a director, I plan to continue to be involved with the Company in my capacity as an advisory board member."

Mario Bernardo Garnero has significant merchant and investment banking experience and has held senior positions with Brasilinvest and the Garnero Group for the past 30 years. Brasilinvest is a strategic partner of GoldMining and is a leading merchant bank in Brazil having structured and manages a portfolio of projects and investments worth more than US$4 billion. The Garnero Group has attracted direct investments of approximately US$16 billion from different geographies through its various business interests, including energy, alternative energy, real estate, transportation, agriculture, information technology and telecommunications.

Mr. Garnero holds a degree in Business Administration from the Fundação Armando Álvares Penteado and a degree in foreign trade and business enterprise management from the American University of Paris.

In connection with his appointment to the board, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company has granted Mario Bernardo Garnero incentive stock options, exercisable for a period of five years for up to 100,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.21 per share, being the closing price of the Company's common shares on the date prior to the issuance of this news release.

About GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining Inc. is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. Additionally, GoldMining owns a 75% interest in the Rea Uranium Project, located in the Western Athabasca Basin of Alberta, Canada.

SOURCE GoldMining Inc.