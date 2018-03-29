Benton Resources Inc. Continues to Intersect Gold at Bedivere Project

Hole From To Interval (m) Grade (Au g/t) BED-17-022 117.2 137.2 20 1.61

117.9 130 12.1 2.35

122.6 130 7.4 3.43

124.6 125.6 1 7.65

129 130 1 9.11 BED-17-023 37.4 38.4 1 5.47 BED-18-024 NSA* BED-18-025 NSA* BED-18-026 NSA* BED-18-027 NSA

Thunder Bay, March 29, 2018 - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") is pleased to provide the latest diamond drill results at the Bedivere gold project located in northwestern Ontario. Highlights from the recent winter drill campaign include BED-18-022, the deepest hole to date on the Traxxin zone, which assayed 1.61g/t over 20.0m including 3.43g/t over 7.4m and 9.11g/t over 1.0m and 7.65g/t over 1.0m. The Company continues to delineate the distinctive higher grade plunge within the wider mineralized and altered structure. During the current drill program the company encountered deeper overburden than expected to the north in the lake that posed a problem for the small drill thus two of the furthest holes to the north had to be abandoned. Two exploration holes were also drilled in the central part of the project to test ground geophysical induced polarization anomalies and linear magnetic bodies. The first was shut down short of target at 60m in altered volcanics due to loss of water and the second was drilled to a depth of 226m which encountered small zones of pyrite and pyrrhotite sulfide mineralization. The Company has now completed a total of 21 diamond drill holes on the Traxxin zone and a further 6 holes testing other targets on the project, totaling over 3000m. The latest results are listed below and a map can been viewed on the Company's website.

Note: intervals are reported as drill core lengths

* indicates hole lost due to overburden or water issues

The core was split or cut in half with one half being stored for future reference and the other half tagged and sent to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The core samples were analyzed for gold using fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples with grades greater than 5gpt gold were completed with a gravimetric finish. Standards and blanks were inserted into the sample batches as part of the Company's QA/QC protocols.

About Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX)

Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded Canadian-based junior with a diversified property portfolio in Gold-Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements.

Benton holds multiple high grade gold and Base Metal projects available for option which can be viewed on the company's web site. Most projects have an up to date 43-101 reports available. Interested parties can contact Stephen Stares from the contact below

Clinton Barr (P.Geo.), V.P. Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., is the qualified person responsible for this release has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections

For further information contact Stephen Stares @:

684 Squier Street,

Thunder Bay, ON

P7B 4A8

Phone (807)475-7474

Cell (807)474-9020

Fax (807)475-7200

www.bentonresources.ca

sstares@bentonresources.ca

