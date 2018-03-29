Candente Copper Corp. Announces Changes in Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT) (BVL:DNT) ("Candente” or the “Company”) is very pleased to announce the re-appointment of Paul H. Barry to the Board of Directors of Candente Copper Corp. as Independent Director.



Mr. Barry had served as a Candente Copper Director from January, 2015 to February, 2017 and had resigned to join Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H) as Executive Vice President Strategy & Corporate Development. During his tenure at Hydro One, Paul created and implemented the de novo strategic vision of Hydro One, transforming the company from a regional electric transmission and distribution crown corporation (100% owned by the Province of Ontario) to a fast-growing investor-owned integrated electric and natural gas utility with a global footprint. Paul was responsible for originating and negotiating the U.S. $5.1 billion transformational acquisition of Avista Corporation, the first major U.S. transaction by Hydro One.

Prior to that Paul was Chief Executive Officer and founding partner of Public Infrastructure Partners LLC, a strategic advisor and investor with leading private equity, infrastructure, and pension funds in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. His prior executive leadership roles include Group Executive & President of the Duke Energy Corporation U.S. commercial and international business, Chief Development Officer, and Head of M&A. At Duke Energy, Paul was responsible for executing over $50 billion of strategic transactions that transformed the company into the largest electric utility in North America. He also served as CFO for Pepco Holdings, a Fortune 500 mid-Atlantic electric and gas utility based in Washington, D.C.

From 2011-2012, Paul served as CFO to Kinross Gold Corp. during a period of unprecedented gold mining industry volatility. He developed and executed significant balance sheet realignment and liquidity objectives on both parent and subsidiary levels through a comprehensive capital markets access initiative resulting in the raising of over U.S. $5.0 billion in new capital. Paul also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Candente Gold Corp. (TSXV:CDG).

“The Company is very pleased to be able to work again with Mr. Barry,” commented Joanne Freeze, President and CEO.

"Having worked with Paul over many years on numerous important strategic and financial transactions, I am certain he will provide considerable expertise and perspective to Candente Copper," added Eric Fornell, Vice Chairman of Investment Banking, Wells Fargo Securities.

Mr. Barry received an MBA from Harvard Business School, where he also attended the Executive Program, and a Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude, in Finance from Northeastern University.

In addition, the Company has accepted the resignation of Mr. Federico Luis Oviedo Vidal from his position as Independent Director to pursue other opportunities, effective March 26th, 2018. Mr. Oviedo joined the Board of Directors of Candente Copper Corp. in January, 2014.

“The Company would like to thank Mr. Oviedo for all the valuable contributions made during his tenure as Independent Director and his active participation on the Board,” commented Joanne Freeze, President and CEO.

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper is a mineral exploration company engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on its 100% owned Cañariaco project, which includes the Feasibility stage Cañariaco Norte deposit as well as the Cañariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, located within the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes in the Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

Joanne C. Freeze, P.Geo., CEO, and Michael Thicke, P.Geo, are the Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the projects discussed above. They have reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Candente Copper relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements.

