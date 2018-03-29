Rio2 Limited Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio2 Limited (“Rio2” or the “Company” ) (TSX-V:RIO) announces today that its Board of Directors has authorized and approved a grant of 1,250,000 incentive stock options (the “Stock Options”) to directors and officers under its incentive stock option plan (the “Stock Option Plan”). The Stock Options have an expiry date of March 29, 2023 and will vest as to 1/3 thereof on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of grant, in accordance with the Stock Option Plan. The exercise price of the Stock Options is Cdn $0.55 per share.
ABOUT RIO2
Rio2 is building a multi-asset, multi-jurisdiction, precious metals company focused in the Americas. With projects in Peru and Nicaragua, Rio2 will continue pursuing additional strategic acquisitions to compile an attractive portfolio of precious metals assets where it can deploy its operational excellence and responsible mining practices to create value for its shareholders. Rio2 has assembled a highly experienced executive team to generate significant shareholder value, with proven technical skills in the development and operations of mines and capital markets experience. Through its strategy of acquiring precious metals assets at exploration, development, and operating stages, the executive team will grow Rio2 and create long-term shareholder value through the development of high-margin, strong free-cash-flowing mining operations.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Alex Black Chief Executive Officer alexb@rio2mining.com 416.570.3155
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
