Anglo Pacific Group PLC: Director Dealing

London, England (FSCwire) - Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY) announces that it received notification on 28 March 2018 of the following transactions by persons closely associated with Mr. Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Patrick Meier, Chairman of the Company.

On 28 March 2018, Mr. Treger acquired 25,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") via his pension fund at a price of 149p per Share, and Mr. Meier acquired 16,111 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company at a price of 151p per Share.

The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Treger and his connected persons is now 5,651,454 Shares and the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Meier is 211,989 Shares, representing 3.12% and 0.12% respectively, of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

This notification is intended to satisfy the Company's obligations under Disclosure and Transparency Rule 3.1.4R.

Directors' Share Dealings - Further information

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Website: www.anglopacificgroup.com

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4182J_1-2018-3-29.pdf

