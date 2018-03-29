Energold Drilling Corp. Announces $9 Million of New Infrastructure Drilling Contracts in Canada

Trading Symbol: "EGD: TSX.V"

VANCOUVER, March 29, 2018 /CNW/ - Energold Drilling Corp. (EGD: TSX.V) ("Energold" or "the Company" or "Energold Group"), a leading worldwide drilling operator and manufacturer, is pleased to announce that it has recently been awarded $9 million in new infrastructure drilling contracts in Canada with clientele including all branches of government as well as private contractors. This news is in addition to the recently announced $10 million worth of green energy contracts in the United States.

Management's focus has been to deploy unused capacity in seasonally, slower months to other drilling markets. In doing so, the Company has carved out a strong niche across Canada where there is strong provincial and federal support for infrastructure spending. These contracts involve near-term start-up dates with work to be completed over the remainder of the second quarter and continuing into the third quarter. Some of this equipment will return to the oil patch in the fourth quarter for the Q1 winter drilling season.

"We are pleased to announce these additional contracts in our developing Canadian infrastructure market. Our specialized equipment is ideal to meet the needs of new government spending across Canada, as well as globally. We continue to bid on additional projects across the Americas and will continue to update the market accordingly." said Fred Davidson, Energold President & CEO.

About Energold Drilling Corp.

Energold Drilling Corp. is a leading global specialty drilling company that services the mining, energy, infrastructure, geothermal, water and manufacturing sectors in 25 countries. Specializing in a socially and environmentally sensitive approach to drilling, Energold provides a comprehensive range of drilling services from early stage exploration to onsite operations as well as manufacturing.

