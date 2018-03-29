Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Mining Code Proposal Submitted to DRC Government

29.03.2018  |  FSCwire

Jersey, Channel Islands (FSCwire) - Mining industry representatives* in the Democratic Republic of Congo have submitted a formal proposal to the country’s Ministry of Mines that is designed to address concerns about the recently revised mining code as well as the government’s revenue needs.

Among other things, it proposes linking a sliding scale of royalty rates to the prices of the key commodities, which industry representatives believe would be a more effective mechanism than the windfall tax introduced in the new code and at current prices would immediately give the government a higher share of revenues than what is provided in the new code.  It also deals with stability arrangements, state guarantees and mining conventions.

Along with the stability afforded to convention holders, enshrined in the 2002 mining code is a 10 year stability clause which provides that the holders of mining and exploration titles will continue to be governed by the terms of the 2002 mining code for such period in the event of the implementation of any new law.

Article 276:

“The State guarantees that the provisions of the present Code can only be modified if, and only if, this Code itself is the subject of a legislative amendment adopted by Parliament.

The rights attached to or deriving from an exploration licence or mining exploitation licence granted and valid on the date of the enactment of such a legislative modification, as well as the rights relating to or deriving from the exploitation licence subsequently granted by virtue of such an exploration licence, including among others, the tax, customs and exchange regimes set forth in this Code, remain acquired and inviolable for a ten-year period from the date of:

a)  the entry into force of the legislative modification for the valid exploitation licences existing as of that date;

b)  the granting of the exploitation licence subsequently granted by virtue of a valid exploration licence existing on the date of entry into force of the legislative modification.”

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the announcement in full.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4521J_1-2018-3-29.pdf

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange



To view the associated document to this release, please click on the following link:
public://news_release_pdf/Randgold03292018.pdf

To view the original release, please click here



Source: Randgold Resources Ltd. (LSE:RRS, NASDAQ:GOLD, OTC Pink:RGORF, FWB:RGR1)

To follow Randgold Resources Ltd. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.


Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

 
 

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire






Randgold Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Großbritannien
www.randgoldresources.com


