Tantalex Announces Drilling Has Begun at Buckell Lithium Property

TORONTO and MUNICH, Germany, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tantalex Resources Corp. (CSE:TTX) (FSE:1T0) (“TANTALEX” or the “Corporation”), is pleased to announce that a Phase 1 drilling program has begun at its Buckell Lithium project, located in the Manono-Kitotolo region of the DRC. This first phase of drilling consisting of 2,000 metres will be targeting the northeastern part of the property that lies on strike with the Kitotolo pegmatite. In previous exploration work including sampling and pitting, results confirmed positive identification of pegmatite extensions below the soil cover. Additionally, this northeastern portion of the property has also shown presence of black tourmaline, cassiterite and mica, all of which are common within the Kitotolo pegmatite located on the adjacent property to the NE. Drilling of the 2,000 metres should proceed over the next two months, and a second Phase drilling program will be planned based on the first round of results.



Dave Gagnon, Chief Executive Officer explains, “This is a turning point moment for Tantalex. We have spent the last several weeks mobilizing teams, equipment and drill rigs, which at times has proven a logistical challenge. As we have been part of the region’s successful exploration to date, we are excited about what we think our results will uncover, as we drill along strike of the neighboring Kitotolo pegmatite.”

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Gary Pearse MSc, P. Eng, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About TANTALEX Resources Corporation

TANTALEX is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and distribution of Lithium, Cobalt, Tantalum and other high-tech mineral properties in Africa. The Company is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (symbol: TTX) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol: 1T0).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although TANTALEX believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, TANTALEX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

