Colibri Resource Corporation Appoints Chief Operating Officer and Sets Corporate Stock Options

DIEPPE, NB, March 29, 2018 /CNW/ - (CBI: TSX-V) – Colibri Resource Corp. ("Colibri" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has appointed Ian McGavney as its Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. McGavney is an experienced junior mining company executive with prior roles in both public and private companies. From 2003 to 2009 he was a founder and President of Skye Capital Corporation Inc. Skye Capital Corporation assisted in founding, financing, and managing junior exploration start-ups as well as restructuring situations. Two such private exploration companies were Northern Lorena Resources and High Tide Resources. Northern Lorena was a uranium exploration company which was acquired by Mega Uranium (TSX-MGA) and High Tide Resources was a Gold/Silver exploration company which was acquired by Avidian Gold (TSXV-AVG).

From 2009 to 2016, Mr. McGavney served as an Investment Advisor with TD Wealth-Private Investment Advice, a division of TD Bank Group. Since 2016, he has acted as an independent finance/marketing consultant to several public and private mining/exploration companies.

"I look forward to working with the experienced team of business leaders and mining professionals surrounding this Company," stated McGavney. "Our goals have been set high at Colibri and I am confident that our collective efforts will move our portfolio of exploration projects along the value curve for the benefit of our shareholders."

The Company also announces that it has set a total of 4,400,000 Corporate Stock Options at a price of $0.10 per share to board members, executives, and financial consultants of the Company. These options will be set for periods of five years to ten years and will be subject to vesting periods of three years.

