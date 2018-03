Pangolin announces Chairman resignation

TORONTO, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pangolin Diamonds Corp. (TSX-V:PAN) (the "Company" or "Pangolin") announces the resignation of Mr. Gareth Penny as Chairman of the Company, effective March 31, 2018, due to other time commitments. Mr. Penny will remain as an advisor to the Board.



The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Penny for his contribution as Chairman and looks forward to his further contributions in the future.

