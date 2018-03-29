Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Mandalay Resources Corporation Announces Filing of Annual Information Form and Updated NI 43-101 Technical Reports for Its BjÃ¶rkdal and Costerfield Projects, Announces Annual General and Special Me...

29.03.2018  |  Globenewswire Europe

TORONTO, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corp. ("Mandalay" or the "Company") (TSX:MND) announces that it has filed its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Annual Information Form can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.mandalayresources.com.

Mandalay has also filed updated National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant Technical Reports documenting its recent work at its Björkdal gold mine in Sweden and its Costerfield gold-antimony mine in Australia. These Technical Reports can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.mandalayresources.com.

The Costerfield Technical Report was prepared by SRK Consulting (Australia) Pty Ltd., authored by Peter Fairfield, Principal Consultant, BEng (Mining), FAusIMM (No: 106754); Simon Walsh, BSc (Extractive Metallurgy), MBA Hons, CP, MAusIMM, GAICD and Danny Kentwell, MSc Mathematics and Planning (Geostatistics), FAusIMM, Principal Consultant, all independent Qualified Persons under NI 43-101, and filed on March 29, 2018.

The Björkdal Technical Report was prepared by Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. ("RPA") and the Mineral Resource Estimate was carried out under the supervision of Reno Pressacco, M.Sc.(A)., P.Geo., an employee of RPA and independent of Mandalay Resources Corp.. He is a Qualified Person for the purpose of NI 43-101. The Mineral Reserve Estimate was carried out under the supervision of David Robson, P.Eng. and Ian Weir, P. Eng., both employees of RPA and independent of Mandalay Resources Corp.. Both are Qualified Persons under NI 43-101. The report was filed on March 29, 2018.

Annual General and Special Meeting
Mandalay's Annual General and Special Meeting will be held in Toronto at The Fairmont Royal York Hotel, 100 Front Street West on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 9:00 am.

For further information:
Mark Sander
President and Chief Executive Officer

Greg DiTomaso
Director of Investor Relations

Contact:  
647.260.1566

About Mandalay Resources Corporation:
Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia, Chile, and Sweden, and a development project in Chile. The Company is focused on executing a roll-up strategy, creating critical mass by aggregating advanced or in-production gold, silver, and antimony projects in Australia, the Americas, and Europe to generate near-term cash flow and shareholder value.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Mandalay Resources Corp. via Globenewswire

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Mandalay Resources Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.mandalayresources.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap