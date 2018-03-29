Darien Announces Name Change to "New Energy Metals Corp." and New Trading Symbol: TSXV.ENRG

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2018) - Darien Resource Development Corp. (TSXV: DRR) (the "Company") announces that its name change to "New Energy Metals Corp." has been approved. The new trading symbol will be "ENRG" on the TSX Venture Exchange. The name change and new trading symbol are expected to be effective on April 4, 2018.

The TSX Venture Exchange has also approved the Company's agreement to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in the Cristal copper project (the "Cristal Project"), located in northern Chile. The Cristal Project, situated in a region with excellent access and infrastructure, and in a geologic setting that is noted for the occurrence of significant copper deposits, is considered prospective for the discovery of a buried porphyry copper deposit. The Company's proposed exploration program for the Cristal Project involves a drill program of 4-6 holes to test the principal target, for a total initial budget of approximately US$1,500,000.

Darien's President and Chief Executive Officer, Grant Ewing, said "Approval of both the Cristal Project acquisition and our name change are important milestones for the Company. We are now positioned to pursue our revised corporate strategy of creating value through attractive acquisitions in strategic commodities in Chile."

On behalf of Darien Resource Development Corp.

Grant Ewing, President & CEO

T: 604.484.1232

www.dariencorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". Other than statements of historical fact, all statements included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of Darien Resource Development Corp., are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Darien's expectations are the risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Darien Resource Development Corp. with securities regulators. Those filings can be found on the Internet at http://www.sedar.com.