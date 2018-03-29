Lundin Gold Share Capital and Voting Rights Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lundin Gold Inc. ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm:LUG) reports the following share capital and voting rights update in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.



As a result of the issuance of 93,497,140 common shares in connection with a previously disclosed equity private placement financing, as at March 29, 2018, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company is 213,163,980 common shares with voting rights.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is developing its wholly-owned Fruta del Norte gold project in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is one of the highest-grade and largest gold projects currently under construction. The Company’s board and management team have extensive expertise in mine construction and operations, and are dedicated to advancing this project through to first gold production in 2019.

The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the people of Ecuador.

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on March 29, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

