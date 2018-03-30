/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Wheaton Precious Metals Corp./

In the news release, Wheaton Precious Metals Provides Details of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Files Form 40-F and Technical Report, issued 29-Mar-2018 by Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. over Cision, we are advised by the company that the date of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders is Friday, May 11, 2018, rather than Wednesday, as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

TSX: WPM

NYSE: WPM

VANCOUVER, March 29, 2018 /CNW/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that its Form 40-F report has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on EDGAR. The Company's 2017 audited financial statements, along with its Form 40-F, are also available on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com.

A technical report with regards to the Salobo mine has been filed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and EDGAR.

Shareholders may also receive a copy of Wheaton's audited financial statements, without charge, upon request to Wheaton's Investor Relations Department, Suite 3500, 1021 West Hastings St., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6E 0C3 or to info@wheatonpm.com.

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Wheaton will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders at the offices of Cassels, Brock & Blackwell LLP, Suite 2200 HSBC Building, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Friday, May 11, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live audio webcast of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be available at www.wheatonpm.com and will also be archived for later access.

