NGEx Share Capital and Voting Rights Update

00:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGEx Resources Inc. ("NGEx" or the “Company”) (TSX:NGQ) (NASDAQ Stockholm:NGQ), reports the following share capital and voting rights update in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.

As a result of the issuance of 89,500 common shares pursuant to the exercise of stock options under the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 226,370,653 common shares with voting rights as at March 29, 2018.

Annual General Meeting

The Company also announces that the annual general meeting of shareholders will be held on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) at Suite 2000, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3E8.

About NGEx

NGEx is a Canadian mineral exploration company with exploration projects in Chile and Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "NGQ". The Company's focus is on advancing the development of its two, large copper-gold deposits, Los Helados and Josemaría, located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Josemaria project and is the majority partner and operator for the Los Helados project. Los Helados is subject to a Joint Exploration Agreement with its joint exploration partner in Chile, Pan Pacific Copper.

Additional Information

This information is information that NGEx is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on March 29, 2018 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

On behalf of the Board,

Wojtek Wodzicki

President and CEO

For further information, please contact: Sophia Shane, Corporate Development (604) 689-7842.


