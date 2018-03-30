Pelangio Exploration Receives TSX-V Approval to Issue Shares to Asty Capital AG for Consulting and Advisory Services

Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX:TSX-V; OTC PINK:PGXPF) (“Pelangio” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to issue 2,000,000 common shares of Pelangio to Asty Capital AG (“Asty Capital”) at a deemed price of $0.055 per share, in exchange for consulting and advisory services. Pursuant to a Finance and Advisory Agreement, Pelangio will also pay a quarterly fee of USD $25,000 commencing on April 3, 2018. The term of the agreement is for one year. Resale of the common shares being issued will be restricted for a period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance.

About Pelangio

Pelangio successfully acquires and explores camp-sized land packages in world-class gold belts. The Company primarily operates in Ghana, West Africa, an English-speaking, common law jurisdiction that is consistently ranked amongst the most favourable mining jurisdictions in Africa. The Company is exploring three 100%-owned camp-sized properties: the 100 km2 Manfo Property, the site of seven recent near-surface gold discoveries, the 264 km2 Obuasi Property, located 4 km on strike and adjacent to AngloGold Ashanti’s prolific high-grade Obuasi Mine and the early-stage 159 km2 Akroma Properties, which includes the Dormaa and Wamfie concessions.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.pelangio.com, or contact:

Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO

Tel: 905-336-3828 / Toll-free: 1-877-746-1632 / Email: info@pelangio.com

To view the original release, please click here

To follow Pelangio Exploration Inc. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire