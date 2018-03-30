Balmoral Files Martiniere Technical Report and Annual Information Form

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balmoral Resources Ltd. (“Balmoral” or the “Company”) (TSX:BAR) (OTCQX:BALMF) announced today that it has now filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) a National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report entitled “2018 Technical Report on the Martiniere Property” in support of the maiden resource estimate for the Martiniere gold system (Bug and Martiniere Deposits) which was released on March 27, 2018 (see NR18-03). The Technical Report was prepared on behalf of Balmoral by Dr. Ron Voordouw (P.Geo) of Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd. and Mr. Marc Jutras (P.Eng) of Ginto Consulting Inc., both of Vancouver, B.C.. The Company’s Annual Information Form (“AIF”) and year-end financial statements have also been filed. The Technical Report, AIF and the financial statements will shortly be available on the Company’s website at www.balmoralresources.com.



About Balmoral Resources Ltd. – www.balmoralresources.com

Balmoral Resources is a Canadian exploration and development company whose flagship, 1,000 km2 Detour Gold Trend project is located in the least explored portion of the world renowned Abitibi greenstone belt of west-central Quebec. Situated immediately east of Canada’s second largest gold mine Balmoral’s Detour Gold Trend project hosts two resource stage projects – the Martiniere high grade gold system and the Grasset Ni-Cu-Co-PGE deposit. Both assets remain open for expansion and provide focal points for district scale discovery opportunities under evaluation by Balmorals multi-award winning exploration team.

Employing an aggressive, drill-focused exploration style in one of the world’s preeminent geological and mining jurisdictions, Balmoral is following an established formula with a goal of maximizing shareholder value through the discovery, delineation and development of high-grade, Canadian gold and base metal assets.

On behalf of the board of directors of

BALMORAL RESOURCES LTD.

“Darin Wagner”

President and CEO

For further information contact: John Foulkes, Vice-President, Corporate Development

Tel: (604) 638-5815 / Toll Free: (877) 838-3664

E-mail: info@balmoralresources.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including statements regarding the ability of the Company to advance its assets, the ability of the Company to derive value from its assets and the future direction of the Company are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include those related to weather, equipment and staff availability; performance of third parties; risks related to the exploration stage of the Company’s projects; market fluctuations in prices for securities of exploration stage companies and in commodity prices; and uncertainties about the availability of additional financing; risks related to the Company’s ability to identify one or more economic deposits on the properties, and variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located on the properties; risks related to the Company’s ability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities on the properties; and risks related to the Company’s ability to produce minerals from the properties successfully or profitably. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All of the Company’s public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the latest technical reports filed with respect to the Company’s mineral properties.

This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.