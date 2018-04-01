Opawica Explorations Inc. Announces Resignation of Officer and Director

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2018) - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Paul Antoniazzi as Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company for personal reasons effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Antoniazzi for his many years of service to the Company.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark Lofthouse as the new Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Lofthouse has been a director of the Company since March 2011.

ABOUT OPAWICA EXPLORATIONS INC.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold and base metal mineral properties in Canada. The Company owns 100% interest subject to certain royalties in the Bazooka gold property located in the Beauchastel Township approximately seven kilometres southwest of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The Bazooka property comprises seven contiguous kilometres of strike length along the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt on the Cadillac Larder Lake Break. The eastern border of the Bazooka gold property adjoins Yorbeau Resources Inc.'s Rouyn Property and the western border adjoins Monarques Gold Corp.'s Wasamac gold property (2,882,000 oz Au resources per Monarques NI 43-101 technical report dated October 25, 2017). The Company also holds 100% interest subject to certain royalties in the McWatters gold property in the Rouyn-Noranda area and the Arrowhead gold property in the Joannes Township, Quebec.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.opawica.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Mark Lofthouse

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Telephone: 604-681-3170

Fax: 604-681-3552

