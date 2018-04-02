Equinox Gold Releases Fiscal 2017 Financial Results, Appoints General Counsel

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX-V:EQX) (OTC:LWLCF) (“Equinox Gold” or “the Company”) has released its audited consolidated financial statements (“Annual Financial Statements”) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. The Annual Financial Statements and accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis are available for download on the Company’s website at www.equinoxgold.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



Christian Milau, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Fiscal 2017 was a year of significant change and growth for the Company. During 2017 we completed two major transactions, acquiring the Aurizona Gold Mine in Brazil through the merger with Luna Gold in March and acquiring NewCastle Gold and Anfield Gold in December to add the Castle Mountain Gold Mine in California to our production pipeline and expand the Company’s treasury. We also permitted, financed and initiated construction at Aurizona, executed successful exploration programs at both Aurizona and Castle Mountain and welcomed Ross Beaty to the team as Chairman of the Board of Directors.”

Mr. Milau continued, “The next 12 months will be equally transformative as we advance Aurizona through construction and into production, and we remain on track to pour gold by the end of 2018 with the expectation of producing on average 136,000 ounces of gold per year. We will also complete a prefeasibility study at Castle Mountain in mid-2018 with the objective of designing a robust, long-life mine capable of producing approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually.”

Appointment of General Counsel

Effective April 4, 2018, Equinox Gold is pleased to welcome Susan Toews as General Counsel. Ms. Toews previously worked at New Gold Inc. for approximately 10 years as Vice-President Legal Affairs, Corporate Secretary and as a consultant providing project support. She has over 20 years of legal and business experience in a combination of in-house, regulatory and private practice roles with knowledge of mining in North and South America, as well as Australia. She holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) from the University of Victoria, a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Saskatchewan and has been a member of the Law Society of British Columbia since 1994.

Award of Share-based Compensation

Pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan, Equinox Gold has granted incentive stock options to certain directors that are exercisable and issuable for up to 349,760 common shares in the Company. The stock options are exercisable at C$1.12 per share with a five-year term, with 50% vesting on March 29, 2019 and 50% vesting on March 29, 2020.

