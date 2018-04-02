Peregrine Files Updated Technical Report for Chidliak Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peregrine Diamonds Ltd. (“Peregrine” or “the Company”) (TSX:PGD) is pleased to announce the filing of a National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101 technical report titled “2018 Technical Report: Mineral Resource update for the Chidliak Project, Baffin Island, Nunavut, Canada” and dated effective February 15, 2018 (the “Technical Report”) for its 315,123-hectare Chidliak project, located approximately 120 kilometres north-east of Iqaluit, the capital of Nunavut. The Technical Report is an update to a report with an effective date of June 3, 2016 and supports an updated 17.96 million carat Inferred Resource at CH-6 that was announced by a news release dated February 15, 2018, and a 4.23 million carat Inferred Resource at CH-7 that was announced May 5, 2016.



The Technical Report summarizes the work completed in 2017 as part of the Chidliak Diamond Resource Development Program, which focused on core drilling and microdiamond sampling at CH-6. Material outcomes of the 2017 work program were summarized in a news release dated November 28, 2017.

PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT UPDATE



Work on the Preliminary Economic Assessment by JDS Energy and Mining Inc. (“JDS”) continues on schedule. Peregrine expects to receive the initial results in late June as previously announced.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

Catherine Fitzgerald, P.Geo., Dr. Herman Grütter, P.Geo., and Dr. Jennifer Pell, P.Geo., all of Peregrine Diamonds Inc., prepared the updated CH-6 Inferred Mineral Resource estimate. Dino Pilotto, P.Eng. of JDS, consults to Peregrine and expressed opinion on reasonable prospects for economic extraction of the CH-6 Inferred Mineral Resource.

Ms. Fitzgerald, Dr. Grütter, Dr. Pell, Mr. Pilotto are Qualified Persons in terms of NI 43-101 standards of disclosure and have reviewed this release and approve of its contents.

