Kaizen Discovery Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

13:30 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2018) - Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSXV: KZD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Shenton, CPA, CGA, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 16.

Mr. Shenton will share his time between Kaizen and Peregrine Diamonds (TSX: PGD), where he will continue in his role as CFO.

"I have worked closely with Greg for more than six years and I am delighted to have him assume the CFO role for Kaizen. Greg's extensive experience in strategic planning, business development, and corporate financing, and his strong financial oversight make him a welcome member of the executive team as we move forward with Kaizen's growth initiatives," said Tom Peregoodoff, Kaizen's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Shenton has more than 30 years of mining industry experience, including the last 12 years as CFO of Peregrine Diamonds. Greg also served as CFO for Peregrine Metals for five years, until that company was sold in 2011. Mr. Shenton has worked with the Ivanhoe group of companies from November 1989, and is currently Vice President and Director of Ivanhoe Capital Corporation. During this time, he has served as CFO for other Ivanhoe group companies including Ivanhoe Nickel & Platinum, Jinshan Gold Mines, and Asia Gold, and held the position of Controller with Diamond Fields Resources, DiamondWorks, and Ivanhoe Mines.

Mr. Shenton will assume Kaizen's CFO role from David Garratt, who has been the company's CFO since October 2015. Mr. Garratt has resigned to pursue other opportunities. David will remain available to the company until the end of April to assist in the handover and to ensure a smooth transition.

"On behalf of the Board and the entire management team, I want to thank David for his contributions during his time at Kaizen and wish him all the best in his pursuit of new opportunities," said Mr. Peregoodoff.

About Kaizen Discovery

Kaizen is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with exploration projects in Peru and Canada. More information on Kaizen is available at www.kaizendiscovery.com.

Information Contact

Bill Trenaman +1-604-669-6446
info@kaizendiscovery.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Kaizen Discovery Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.kaizendiscovery.com


