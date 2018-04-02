Anthem United Teams Up With Walton at Cornerstone Northeast Calgary's Master Planned Community

CALGARY, April 2, 2018 /CNW/ - Anthem United has entered into an agreement with Walton and its partners to act as development manager for the 1,002 acre Cornerstone development.

The first phase of Cornerstone was launched in 2016 by the Walton Group and quickly became one of the fastest selling communities in Calgary.

Anthem United will service, subdivide and sell lots in the remaining phases of the development. On completion, Cornerstone is expected to add about 4,500 single family homes and 5,000 multi- family homes.

"Anthem United is excited to be working with Walton and the other partners to ensure Cornerstone is completed in a way that works for the land, its builders, the homeowners and the community at large," says Eric Carlson, CEO of Anthem United. "Cornerstone is becoming a great community. It's important to Calgary, it's important to Walton and it's important to Anthem."

For more information on Cornerstone, visit www.liveatcornerstone.ca

About Anthem United:

Anthem United traces its roots back to the 1930s. It began in rental and commercial property and expanded into an extensive residential land portfolio. Today, Anthem United has one of the largest land bases in Alberta and develops communities thousands of families call home.

With extensive knowledge of the local real estate market, we've developed over 40 master planned communities with 20 more currently in design or development.

Together with Anthem we have invested in, developed or managed – alone or in partnership – more than 200 residential, commercial, retail and land development projects.

We are a land development and homebuilding company that strives, solves and evolves to create better spaces and stronger communities. We are Growing Places.

