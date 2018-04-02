LSC Lithium Files Technical Report for Rio Grande With NI-43-101 Inferred Mineral Resource 2,190,000 Tonnes LCE

TORONTO, April 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSC Lithium Corporation (“LSC” or together with its subsidiaries, the “Company”) (TSX-V:LSC) is pleased to announce the filing of the Technical Report titled “Technical Report on the Salar de Rio Grande Project, Salta Province, Argentina” dated March 28, 2018 with an effective date of February 15, 2018. The report contains the Mineral Resource estimate on the Rio Grande Salar, one of the Company’s principal projects located in Salta province, Argentina.



HIGHLIGHTS

Rio Grande NI 43-101 Technical Report filed

Inferred NI 43-101 Mineral Resource of 2.19 million tonnes LCE

Lithium resource open at depth between 100m and 500m

Drilling to test deeper zones to start shortly

Upgraded Mineral Resource to Measured and Indicated categories planned

The Company’s President & CEO, Ian Stalker, stated, “The filing of this Technical Report for LSC’s Rio Grande Project marks yet another significant milestone in the development of the Company’s mineral resource asset base with 2.19 million tonnes of LCE, following the recent filing of the technical report for our Pozuelos Project. We are very excited about the potential to increase the mineral resource at Rio Grande and also to upgrade the resource in the coming months with the commencement of the planned seismic survey and mobilisation of the drill equipment.”

This NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate includes 2.19 million tonnes of lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) equivalent (LCE) in the Inferred Resource category down to the first 100m (see Table 1). The top 50m of the deposit amounts to 1,375.4 ktonnes grading at 338mg/l Li and the lower 50m to 100m amounting for 814.6 ktonnes grading at 410mg/l Li.1 A previously completed CS-AMT subsurface conductivity survey carried out on the Rio Grande Salar indicates the potential for lithium bearing formations to extend to depths in excess of 500m below surface. Lithium grades tend to improve between 50m to 100m below surface and this trend indicates potentially improved grades at depth.

Hains Engineering Company Limited located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada was engaged to prepare an independent Mineral Resource estimate for LSC’s Rio Grande Project and also to prepare the Technical Report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards and Disclosures for Mineral Projects.





Table 1 – Rio Grande Resource Statement as at February 15, 2018 Classification and Zone Assay Value (mg/l)





Total Brine

Vol (B m3) RBRC1

(%)



Available

Brine Vol

(MM m3) Li

Ktonnes

(as metal) LCE2

(Ktonnes)



Inferred Li Ca K Mg SO 4 Top 50m, 5km radius of pump well 338 3,570 6,170 1,320 29,100 4.170 13.5 563.049 190.3 1,013.0 Remaining area, top 50m 338 3,570 6,170 1,320 29,100 2.898 6.95 201.432 68.1 362.4 Sub-total 338 3,570 6,170 1,320 29,100 7,069 10.81 764,482 258.4 1,375.4 Lower 50m – 100m 410 710 7,520 4,920 34,130 7.069 5.28 373.245 153.0 814.6 Total Inferred 374 2,149 6,845 3,129 31,615 14.138 8.05 1,137.727 411.4 2,190.0

Notes:

1 Relative Brine Release Capacity.

2 Li metal converted to Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) using a factor of 5.323.

3 Rounded down to nearest ‘000. Numbers may not add due to rounding.

4 Resources estimated using CIM 2014 resource classification definitions.

5 A cut-off grade of 100mg/l of Li was applied. The hydraulic parameters of the resource area suggest that it is reasonable to expect brine extraction by a conventional production wellfield at a commercially viable rate, while the geochemical characteristics of the brine suggest that conventional processing techniques may be employed to produce saleable lithium products in an economically profitable manner. These processing techniques are employed in lithium brine operations in Chile, the USA and China.

6 Resources estimated by L. Fourie, P.Geo, Pr.Nat. Sci under the direction of D. Hains, P. Geo.

7 Resources which are not Reserves do not have demonstrated economic value. There is no guarantee that resources can be converted to reserves with additional work.

8 Calculated after application of RBRC factor.

The Company has filed the Technical Report on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and is also available on the Company website (www.lsclithium.com).

Qualified Person

This press release is based upon information prepared and approved by Donald H. Hains, P.Geo. Mr. Hains is a qualified person, as defined in NI 43-101 and is independent of LSC.

ABOUT LSC Lithium Corp.:

LSC Lithium has amassed a large portfolio of prospective lithium rich salars and is focused on developing its tenements located in five salars: Pozuelos, Pastos Grandes, Rio Grande, Salinas Grandes, and Jama. All LSC tenements are located in the “Lithium Triangle,” an area at the intersection of Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile where the world’s most abundant lithium brine deposits are found. LSC Lithium has a land package portfolio totaling approximately 300,000 hectares, which represents extensive lithium prospective salar holdings in Argentina.

1 See the Company’s press release dated February 15, 2018.







