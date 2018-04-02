Lithoquest Diamonds Inc. Recovers Micro-Diamonds from Outcrop Sample

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Lithoquest Diamonds Inc. (TSX-V: LDI) (“Lithoquest”, or the “Company”) today announced that micro-diamonds have been recovered from a sample of highly-weathered outcrop at target 0702 on its 100% owned North Kimberley Diamond Project located in the northern region of Western Australia.

Three micro-diamonds were recovered from a 10.06 kg rock sample submitted for kimberlite indicator mineral analysis. The diamonds, two yellow and one grey, were recovered from the +0.1 mm to -0.3 mm size fraction and compositions were confirmed with a scanning electron microscope (“SEM”).

“The recovery of micro-diamonds is extraordinary given that the primary objective of the laboratory process was to extract kimberlite indicator minerals, not diamonds,” stated Bruce Counts, President and CEO of Lithoquest. “This confirms that rocks present at target 0702 are diamond bearing and reinforces the prospective nature of the North Kimberley Diamond Project. We look forward to the commencement of the 2018 field program that will include drilling to collect samples specifically for micro-diamond testing.”

The sample that yielded the diamonds was collected in December 2017 from a highly-weathered outcrop of suspected kimberlite at target 0702. It was included in a group of six samples (two from anomaly 1605 and four from anomaly 0702) submitted for indicator mineral testing. No kimberlite indicator minerals or micro-diamonds were recovered from the other five samples submitted.

The sample results reported in this release were obtained from Diamond Recovery Services Pty Ltd., an independent laboratory located in Perth, Western Australia. The samples were transported from the field to the laboratory with security seals applied under dual custody and all seals were reported intact upon receipt at the laboratory. The laboratory employs a traditional recovery process involving heavy liquid separation and caustic fusion to liberate and recover kimberlite indicator minerals. Samples were initially crushed to -1.5 mm and a heavy mineral concentrate was produced from the -1.0 mm size fraction through heavy liquid separation. The -1.0 mm concentrate was sized using a 0.3 mm square mesh screen and the -0.3 mm size fraction was fused. The fusion residue from the fine fraction and the +0.3 mm to -1.0mm size fraction from the concentrate were then observed for indicator minerals and diamonds. Grains that could not be positively identified during observation were submitted to the SEM at CSIRO’s Advanced Characterisation Facility based at the Australian Resources and Research Centre in Perth, Australia.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Bruce Counts, P. Geo., President, CEO and a Director of Lithoquest Diamonds Inc. and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Lithoquest Diamonds Inc.

Lithoquest is a Canadian diamond exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic diamond deposits on its 100%-owned North Kimberley Diamond Project located in Western Australia, approximately 65km east of the community of Kalumburu.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes certain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s strategic plans, future operations, future work programs and objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Lithoquest Diamonds Inc.

+1 (778) 373-1485

info@lithoquest.com

To view the original release, please click here

To follow Lithoquest Diamonds Inc. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire