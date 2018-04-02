Barkerville Confirms Settlement of Class Action

TORONTO, April 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV:BGM) ("Barkerville" or the "Corporation") announced today that the previously announced class action lawsuit relating in part to an August 12, 2012 technical report concerning a mineral resource estimate for the Cariboo Gold Project, has been settled and the settlement has been approved by the Court. The settlement agreement provides for a payment of an aggregate settlement amount of $250,000 that will be fully funded by insurance coverage maintained by the Corporation. The settlement agreement contains no admission of liability or wrongdoing.



For more information about the settlement, please visit: http://morgantico.com/barkerville-gold-mines-ltd/

