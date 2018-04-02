Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Harte Gold Announces Passing of Director

02.04.2018  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, April 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HARTE GOLD CORP. (“Harte Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:HRT) (OTC:HRTFF) (Frankfurt:H4O) regretfully announces the passing of H. Douglas Scharf, a member of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee since July, 2015.

Mr. Scharf had a prolific mining career, contributing over 30 years to precious and base metals mining companies and projects in Canada and internationally. Mr. Scharf was formerly Executive Vice President, Corporate Development of HudBay Minerals Inc., Chief Financial Officer and Director of Southern Cross Resources Inc., Chief Financial Officer and Director of Inmet Mining Corp., Chief Financial Officer of the Dome Mines Group and subsequently Vice President, Finance of Placer Dome Inc. Mr. Scharf also formerly served as CFO and Director of Silvermet Inc., Director of Gold Eagle Mines Ltd. and Chairman of Asia Now Resources Corp. Mr. Scharf held a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from York University in Toronto, as well as being a Chartered Accountant and CPA.

Stephen G. Roman, President and CEO of Harte Gold, commented, “Doug has been a close friend for many years and was an invaluable member of the Harte Gold family and will be sorely missed. We appreciate his dedication to the Company, experience and expertise and extend our sincere condolences to Doug’s family at this difficult time.”

About Harte Gold Corp.
Harte Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned Sugar Zone Property where it has recently completed a 70,000 tonne Advanced Exploration Bulk Sample at the Sugar Zone Deposit and mined 30,000 tonnes under its Phase I Commercial Production Permit. The Sugar Zone Property is located 80 kilometers east of the Hemlo Gold Camp. Using a 3 g/t Au cut-off, the Mineral Resource Estimate dated February 15, 2018 contains an Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 2,607,000 tonnes grading 8.52 g/t for 714,200 ounces of contained gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 3,590,000 tonnes, grading 6.59 g/t for 760,800 ounces of contained gold. Harte Gold also holds the Stoughton-Abitibi property located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone adjacent and on strike of the Holloway Gold Mine.

For further information, please contact:
Stephen G. Roman Shawn Howarth
President and CEO Vice President, Corporate Development
Tel: 416-368-0999 Tel: 416-368-0999
Email: sgr@hartegold.com E-mail: sh@hartegold.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Harte Gold Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.hartegold.com


