Core Gold Announces Completion of $1,623,501 First Tranche of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Gold Inc. ("Core Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:CGLD) (OTCQX:CGLDF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced (on February 26, 2018) non-brokered private placement of units for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $4,250,000 (the "Private Placement").



The Company issued 5,411,670 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,623,501. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.45 for a period of two (2) years following the date of issuance, subject to acceleration in the event that the closing price of the Common Shares is $0.60 or higher over a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days. The securities issued pursuant to this tranche of the Private Placement are subject to a four month hold period that expires on August 3, 2018.

The Company paid a total of $23,257.50 in finder’s fees to an individual, in connection with the Private Placement. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Company expects to complete the second tranche of the Private Placement on or before April 30, 2018, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval.

The Private Placement has been conditionally approved by the TSXV but remains subject to final exchange approval.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction. The securities will not be and have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

The Company is a Canadian based mining company involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador. The Company is currently focused on gold production at its wholly-owned Dynasty Goldfield project and continued development at its Zaruma mine. Mineral is treated at the Company’s wholly-owned treatment plant close to the Zaruma mine operations. The Company also owns other significant gold exploration projects including the Jerusalem Project (located 30 kilometers south of the Fruta del Norte project), the Copper Duke area and the Linderos area in southern Ecuador.

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release relative to anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's plans to complete the second tranche of the Private Placement, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made that the Company believes are reasonable, including that the Private Placement will be arranged on the anticipated terms. However, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: failure of the Private Placement to be arranged on the proposed terms or at all; and unanticipated delays in obtaining or failure to obtain regulatory or stock exchange approvals; and all of the risks generally associated with the development of mining facilities and the operation of a producing mine, as well as the risks described in the Company’s annual information form, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.