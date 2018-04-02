Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / April 2 2018 / Goldex Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GDX, Frankfurt: WKN-A2AEDT, Ticker: G6T2) ("Goldex" or the "Company")

The BCSC issued a Halt Trade Order (HTO) on March 20, 2018 to halt trading in the Company's shares until April 10, 2018. The HTO states that circumstances exist or may occur that could result in other than an orderly trading of the Company's shares.

Company Management is not aware of who or what is behind the recent significant fluctuations in the trading price of the Company's shares.

CHARLES ROSS, President

Goldex Resources Corp.

For more information please visit: www.goldex.ca

