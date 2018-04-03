Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Drive to Resolve Industrial Action at Tongon

09:51 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Jersey, Channel Islands (FSCwire) - Randgold Resources said today intermittent industrial action by the workforce of its mining subcontractor was having some impact on operations at its Tongon gold mine.

The subcontractor has been negotiating with its workforce to achieve a resolution and Tongon management as well as Randgold executives are also engaging with the country’s minister of mines, senior government and elected officials and local authorities, who are assisting with the negotiation.

Tongon is currently processing ore from the run-of-mine and scats stockpiles but management said the operation was lagging its production forecast.  Randgold chief executive Mark Bristow said that with the assistance of the authorities, the operations were expected to get back to full capacity and the challenge was going to be recovering the lost production.  The mine has taken the opportunity to upgrade the second mill motor and mill discharge grate system which is expected to ensure higher and more consistent throughput, that would help to recover some of the lost production.  He confirmed that Randgold’s group outlook for 2018 remained within guidance.

ENQUIRIES:

Chief Executive
Mark Bristow
+44 788 071 1386
+223 66 75 01 22

Financial Director
Graham Shuttleworth
+44 779 771 1338

Group Regional Manager

West Africa
Mahamadou Samaké
+223 66 75 61 36

Investor & Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
randgold@dpapr.com

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5808J_1-2018-4-3.pdf

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange





To view the original release, please click here



Source: Randgold Resources Ltd. (LSE:RRS, NASDAQ:GOLD, OTC Pink:RGORF, FWB:RGR1)

To follow Randgold Resources Ltd. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.


Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

 
 

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire






