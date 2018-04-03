Leonard De Melt Joins Doubleview Board

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Doubleview Capital Corp. (“Doubleview”) (TSX-V: DBV) is pleased to announce that Mr. Leonard (Len) De Melt joins the Company’s Board of Directors, effective April 03, 2018. Mr. De Melt brings over 50 years of mining, M&A, and senior market capital experience to Doubleview.

Mr. De Melt is widely recognized within the mining industry. In 2011, as Founding Chairman of Norsemont Mining, he managed the sale of Norsemont to Hudbay Minerals for US$520 million. Mr. De Melt has been instrumental in bringing 10 mines into production, most importantly Hudbay's Constancia mine in Peru (copper), Homestake's Golden Bear mine (gold), Goldust's Croiner mine (gold), and BHP's Ekati mine (diamonds). He has base metals, precious metals, diamonds, coal, oil and gas in his portfolio of producing mines. During his career Mr. De Melt held management positions with 12 mining companies internationally.

“We are extremely pleased and fortunate to have Mr. De Melt join the Doubleview team,” said Doubleview President and CEO Farshad Shirvani. “As we explore and develop our Hat gold-copper-cobalt-silver project in northern British Columbia, Mr. De Melt’s industry knowledge, perspective and experience will become invaluable to our success.”

Mr. De Melt states "I am excited to join Doubleview's Board and looking forward to assisting the Company as it continues to advance exploration of its Hat Porphyry Project in BC and pursue other mining industry opportunities worldwide."

He graduated from Haileybury School of Mines, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in business and economics and a diploma of mechanical studies from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

About Doubleview Capital Corp.

Doubleview Capital Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange [TSX-V: DBV], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the–art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

