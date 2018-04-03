Stock Monitor: Kingold Jewelry Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Golden Star's revenues soared 53% to $81.8 million compared to $53.3 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers exceeded analysts' estimates by $3.53 million.

For the full fiscal year 2017, Golden Star's revenues totaled $315.5 million, up 43% compared to $221.3 million in FY16.

For Q4 2017, Golden Star reported a net income of $12.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $3.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported earnings of $15.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the reported quarter compared to $64,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, in the prior year's same quarter. Golden Star's earnings numbers were in-line with market estimates of $0.04 per share.

For FY17, Golden Star's net income attributable to common shareholders was $38.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $39.6 million, or $0.13 loss per diluted share, in FY16. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported earnings of $46.1 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $11.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in FY16.

Operating Results

During Q4 2017, Golden Star's consolidated gold production grew 4% to 71,769 ounces on a y-o-y basis compared to 53,404 ounces in Q4 2016. In FY17, the Company reported an increase in consolidated gold production of 38% to 267,565 ounces. Golden Star's total gold sold was 71,208 ounces during the reported quarter versus 52,836 ounces in the year ago comparable quarter.

For Q4 2017, Golden Star's average realized gold price was $1,237 per ounce compared to $1,184 per ounce in Q4 2016. The Company's cash operating cost per ounce fell 8% to $812 on a y-o-y basis. Golden Star's All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) per ounce fell 16% to $1,002 compared to $1,197 in Q4 2016.

Cash Matters

During FY17, Golden Star's cash generated by operations increased 4% to $55.2 million on a y-o-y basis. As of December 31, 2017, the Company's consolidated cash balance was $27.8 million. Golden Star reported capital expenditures of $69.6 million in FY17, with 57% representing development capital primarily for the advancement of the Prestea Underground Gold Mine.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 02, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Golden Star Resources' stock fell 1.70%, ending the trading session at $0.58.

Volume traded for the day: 1.78 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.33 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Golden Star Resources' market cap was at $331.95 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 5.89.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Gold industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors