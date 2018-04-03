John Robins joins Ashanti Gold Corp as Strategic Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashanti Gold Corp. (“Ashanti” or the “Company”) - (TSXV:AGZ) announces that John Robins has joined the Company’s Advisory Board and will serve as Strategic Consultant as Ashanti advances its Kossanto East project in Mali and its portfolio of gold assets in Ghana.



Mr. Robins is a professional geologist based in Vancouver, BC, with over 25 years of experience as an independent exploration geologist and entrepreneur. Mr. Robins was a founder and chairman of Kaminak Gold Corp., which was acquired by Goldcorp for $520 million in May 2016. Since then Mr. Robins has gone on to create several successful mining companies including Bluestone Resources Inc., Fireweed Zinc Inc. and Northern Empire Resources Corp.

A 1984 graduate of the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Science in Geology, Mr. Robins initially worked as a self-employed prospector and geologist in BC and Northern Canada. In 1988, he founded Hunter Exploration, one of Canada's most successful private exploration companies. Mr. Robins co-founded Discovery Group of Companies in 2005, which has been active in starting several successful public exploration and development companies.

His experience spans from grass roots exploration to production and is complemented by his success in the capital markets and financing activities. In 2008, Mr. Robins was recognized for his achievements in mining exploration by the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia with the H.H. "Spud" Huestis Award. This is recognized as the highest award given for mineral exploration and is awarded to those who have made "a significant contribution to enhance the mineral resources of British Columbia and/or the Yukon Territory, through the original application of prospecting techniques or other geoscience technology".

Tim McCutcheon, Ashanti’s CEO, comments: “We are very excited to have a man of such stature as John Robins join our team. His know-how is invaluable, and I expect the process of unlocking value from our assets in Mali and Ghana will accelerate with his collaboration with the Ashanti team.”

John Robins said: “I believe the Company’s projects exhibit tremendous potential and I welcome the opportunity to work with the team at Ashanti Gold."

Option Grant

The Company announces that, pursuant to its Incentive Stock Option Plan, it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors and employees of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 200,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. The options are exercisable on or before April 3, 2020 at a price of $0.20 per share.

ABOUT ASHANTI GOLD

Ashanti is a gold-focused, exploration and development company that targets projects where it has a competitive advantage due to past work experience of the team and specific project know-how. The Company is driving forward its 100%-owned Kossanto East project in Mali on the prolific Kenieba Belt of Mali, which hosts such deposits as Loulo, Fekola and Sadiola. Ashanti is also working to advance, together with its earn-in partners, the Anumso project and the Ashanti Belt project in Ghana, which are near-adjacent to the Akyem deposit.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

