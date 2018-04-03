Timberline Resources Re-initiates Eureka Project Exploration and Relinquishes Talapoosa Property Option

COEUR D' ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / Timberline Resources Corp. (OTCQB: TLRS; TSX-V: TBR) ("Timberline" or the "Company") announces that it is refocusing its exploration efforts on advancing the Windfall and Lookout Mountain projects at its Eureka property, concurrent with relinquishing its option to acquire the Talapoosa project. Eureka is a district-scale exploration property in Nevada's prolific Battle Mountain - Eureka gold trend that hosts numerous world-class gold deposits.

Timberline's President and CEO, Steve Osterberg commented, "We are excited about returning our focus to the Eureka project. While we investigated numerous financing alternatives in the current market environment, we were unable to meet the significant payment obligations related to the Talapoosa option. We believe that current and future available resources will be better directed toward advancing our substantial gold resources at Lookout Mountain and the very promising Windfall target at Eureka."

Eureka Project: Windfall Target

Timberline intends to resume exploration activities at the Eureka Property this field season with particular emphasis on the Windfall Target. At Windfall, historic gold production exceeded 100,000 ounces, with historic drilling including an intercept of 75 feet which returned 0.153 opt gold (22.9 metres of 5.24 g/t gold). Recent drilling of six holes in 2015 successfully tested on-strike, offset, and down-dip extensions of the historic gold mineralization that was mined in the 1980's by a previous operator.

The six drill holes completed (BHWF-036 to 041) tested a strike length of approximately 3,000 feet and intersected gold mineralization consistent with results from over 600 historic drill holes.

Results of the 2015 drill program at Windfall are presented in the table below:

Drill Hole From (feet) Length (feet)(1) Gold (opt) From (meters) Length (meters)(1) Gold (g/t) BHWF-036 290 40 0.04 88.4 12.2 1.26 BHWF-037 185 90 0.06 56.4 27.4 2.20 including 185 45 0.11 56.4 13.7 3.68 BHWF-038 420 80 0.01 128.0 24.4 0.32 including 495 5 0.045 150.9 1.52 1.45 BHWF-039 380 35 0.01 115.8 10.7 0.46 BHWF-040 290 80 0.09 88.4 24.4 3.04 including 305 20 0.26 93.0 6.1 8.79 BHWF-041 230 60 0.04 70.1 18.3 1.24

The company anticipates calculation of an estimated NI 43-101 resource on the Windfall trend, which is expected to confirm the Company's exploration target potential and to augment the total gold resource at the Eureka property. Additional field studies are planned to include geologic and geochemical surveys for target expansion.

Eureka Project: Lookout Mountain Resource and Technical Information

Timberline's current gold resource estimate at Lookout Mountain, which was prepared by Mine Development Associates ("MDA") of Reno, Nevada, consists of:

Lookout Mountain Gold Resource(1)(2)(3) Resource Category Short Tons Metric Tonnes Ounces of Gold per Ton (opt) Grams of Gold per Tonne (g/t) Gold Ounces Measured 3,043,000 2,761,000 0.035 1.20 106,000 Indicated 25,897,000 23,493,000 0.016 0.55 402,000 Measured & Indicated 28,940,000 26,254,000 0.018 0.62 508,000 Inferred 11,709,000 10,622,000 0.012 0.41 141,000

Notes:

0.006 opt (0.21 g/t) cut-off applied to oxidized material to capture mineralization potentially available to open pit extraction and heap leach processing. 0.030 opt (1.03 g/t) cut-off applied to unoxidized material to capture mineralization potentially available to open pit extraction and lower heap leach recoveries or sulfide processing. Rounding may cause apparent discrepancies. Refer to Updated Technical Report on the Lookout Mountain Project, MDA, Effective March 1, 2013, Filed on SEDAR April 12, 2013.

Refer to Timberline's website for the full MDA Resource Estimate with various cut-off grades.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corp. is focused on advancing district-scale gold exploration and development projects in Nevada, including its 23 square-mile Eureka project lying on the Battle Mountain-Eureka gold trend. At Eureka, the Company continues to advance its Lookout Mountain and Windfall project areas. Exploration potential occurs within three separate structural-stratigraphic trends defined by distinct geochemical gold anomalies. Timberline also owns the Seven Troughs property in northern Nevada, known to be one of the state's highest grade, former producers.

Timberline is listed on the OTCQB where it trades under the symbol "TLRS" and on the TSX Venture Exchange where it trades under the symbol "TBR".



