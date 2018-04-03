Tower Resources Announces Appointment of New President and CEO

Vancouver, B.C. / TheNewswire / April 3, 2018 Tower Resources Ltd. ("Tower" or the "Company") (TSXV: TWR) is pleased to announce that Mr. Garett Macdonald, MBA, P.Eng., has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Tower. Mr. Macdonald succeeds Mr. Mark Vanry, who has elected to step down after serving as President and CEO for the past eight years.

Mr. Macdonald has over 22 years of industry experience as a mining engineer including an extensive background in project development and mine operations. He has been involved with several public companies at both management and board level and has managed large technical programs through concept, feasibility and into construction. After roles in mine operations and engineering with senior Canadian mining firms Teck, Placer Dome and Suncor Energy, Mr. Macdonald served as the Vice President of Operations for Rainy River Resources prior to the acquisition of Rainy River by New Gold Inc. in 2013. Most recently Mr. Macdonald has served as Vice President of Project Development for JDS Energy & Mining, a leading engineering, construction and private mining firm, where he led that company's Eastern Canadian business operations. Mr. Macdonald holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Western University's Ivey Business School and a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) from Laurentian University. Mr. Macdonald's appointment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Commented Richard Wyman, Chairman of the Board: "On behalf of our shareholders I would like to thank Mr. Vanry for his years of dedicated service to the Company. The solid foundation he and his management team have put us on has enabled us to recruit someone of Mr. Macdonald's experience and credentials to take over the reins at Tower. We are confident that Garett and his new management team will be successful in building on the Company's accomplishments to date and take us to the next level."

Added Mr. Macdonald: "I am very pleased to have this opportunity to serve in a leadership role with Tower. We have a great portfolio of exploration properties which we intend to aggressively explore and develop. We will also be looking at new opportunities to add value by acquiring development assets in the gold and copper sectors."

The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. Darrell Hyde, P. Geo, has joined Tower as Exploration Manager. Mr. Hyde has over 18 years of experience in the mineral exploration industry, most recently as a Senior Exploration Geologist with New Gold Inc. Mr. Hyde has worked on numerous deposit styles and is experienced with project management over a broad range of mineral project development, from exploration and discovery to production stage. Mr. Hyde holds a B.Sc. in Earth Science from Memorial University.

About Tower Resources Ltd.

Tower is a Vancouver based junior mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects, primarily in British Columbia. The Company's key exploration assets are Rabbit North, Nechako Gold, Voigtberg and More Creek.

