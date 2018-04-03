Gratomic Announces 6.88% Cg Over 62 Metres at 100% Owned Buckingham Project

TORONTO, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gratomic Inc. (“Gratomic” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:GRAT) (FRANKFURT:CB81) a vertically integrated graphite to graphenes, advanced materials development company is pleased to provide results from the diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Buckingham graphite project in Quebec. Results have now been received from all six holes, with assays up to 16.64% Cg (carbon as graphite) over 18 metres in drill hole CK18-07.



Gratomic’s Co-CEO Arno Brand stated, "The Buckingham results are inspiring and further validate that this asset has significant exploration merit."

Highlights of the results received to date include a grade of 6.88% Cg over 62 metres in hole CK18-07, that included 12.75% Cg over 29 metres and included a higher grade 16.64% Cg interval over 18 metres, starting at a depth of 57 metres. A grade of 4.94% Cg was intersected over 66 metres in Hole CK18-09 from six metres, that included higher grade near surface intervals of 14.52% Cg over four metres and 13.52% Cg over three metres. A summary of the results is given in the table below.

Hole/Trench ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Cg (%) CK18-06 23 40 17 1.38 CK18-07 30 92 62 6.88 including 57 86 29 12.75 including 57 75 18 16.64 112 123 11 3.85 133 146 13 7.5 CK18-08 46 63 17 5.86 including 46 52 6 12.18 95 108 13 8.37 including 100 107 7 13.83 CK18-09 6 72 66 4.94 including 15 70 55 5.7 including 18 22 4 14.52 and 29 32 3 13.52 87 118 31 2.04 153 157 4 5.69 CK18-10 64 67 3 8.47 82 86 4 3.89 CK18-11 67 82 15 4.01 including 69 71 2 12.5

Widths are not necessarily true widths as there is currently insufficient information to calculate true widths.

Location and orientation of drillholes

Hole ID Easting Northing Azimuth Inclination Total Depth CK18-06 459200 5053298 320 -45 182 CK18-07 459237 5053544 125 -45 177 CK18-08 459233 5053353 120 -45 149 CK18-09 459449 5053601 300 -45 201 CK18-10 459343 5053852 115 -45 144 CK18-11 459765 5053685 320 -45 141

UTM Coordinates: NAD83, Zone 18N

The drilling follows up on positive results of previous work including airborne electromagnetics, trenching and a first stage drill program undertaken during 2016 and 2017. Hole CK-18-06 was drilled to the northwest to test the thickest portion of the 1.54 kilometre long northeast-southwest trending electromagnetic (EM) conductor and intersected low grade graphite mineralization associated with carbonate horizons in quartzo-feldspatic gneiss. Hole CK 18-07 was drilled to the southeast through the conductor between trenches 5 and 6 from the 2017 program. The hole intersected three graphite zones between 30 and 146 metres, with the highest grades associated with marble zones within gneiss. Hole CK18-08 was collared approximately 50m north of hole CK18-06 and drilled to the southeast. It intersected two graphite zones from 46 to 63 metres and from 95 to 108 metres with higher grades again associated with marble horizons. Hole CK18-09 was drilled to the northwest across a narrowing of the EM anomaly and intersected three graphite zones between 6 metres and 157 metres. Graphite mineralization in the near surface zone is associated with intervals of marble within the gneiss. Holes CK18-10 and CK18-11 were drilled across conductors in the vicinity of trench 2 and trench 10, respectively. Both holes showed relatively narrow intervals of graphite associated with marble.

All samples were placed in a plastic sample bag along with a sample tag. Bags were sealed with a single use tie. Samples were securely stored prior to shipping to SGS in Lakefield Ontario. Samples were crushed, milled and roasted and treated by HCl leach prior to being assayed by the combustion infrared technique (LECO). The Company routinely submits standards, duplicates and blanks with sample batches to monitor the quality of the assays.

The technical content of this News Release was reviewed and approved by Roger Moss Ph.D., P.Geo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic is an advanced materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products most notably high value graphene based components for a range of mass market products. We are collaborating with a leading European manufacturer of graphenes to use Aukam graphite to manufacture graphene products for commercialization on an industrial scale. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

About the Buckingham Project

The 100%-owned Buckingham Graphite Property is located 7 kilometres northwest of the town of Buckingham, Quebec, Canada and consists of eight claim blocks totaling 480 hectares. Well-maintained bush roads provide easy access to the property. The property lies within the Central Metasedimentary Belt of the Grenville Geologic Province 82 km south of Imerys Graphite & Carbon’s operating Lac des Iles graphite mine. Graphite occurs disseminated in marble and paragneiss and within veins hosted in pegmatite, diopside skarn, marble and gneiss.

Two graphitic zones, the Uncle Zone and the Case Zone have been discovered to date, with both zones showing high grade occurrences of disseminated flake and vein type graphite and yielding assay values as high as 81.1% Cg. Initial crushing and flotation of two samples from the Uncle Zone has achieved purity of up to 99.4% Cg from a single flotation test without process optimization (see news release dated February 17, 2015).

