Stream Sediment Sampling Completed for Conglomerate Gold at Panorama and Bonnie Scot Projects in the Pilbara, Western Australia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V:MMS) (the “Company” or “Macarthur Minerals”) is pleased to announce that Artemis Resources Ltd. (“Artemis”) has completed a stream sediment sampling program at the Company’s Panorama and Bonnie Scot Projects in the Pilbara. Samples will now be dispatched to the laboratory for analysis and results will be released when available.



Figure 1. Macarthur Minerals and Artemis tenure. Stream sediments were collected across the Mount Roe Basalt contact zone which is prospective for conglomerate gold.





Mr Cameron McCall, Executive Chairman of Macarthur Minerals commented: “Macarthur Minerals is excited to have commenced exploration at the Company’s Panorama and Bonnie Scot Projects, which is prospective for conglomerate gold and looks forward to obtaining the assay results.”

Artemis Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARV) is to earn-in up to 80% interest in the Panorama Project, which consists of two tenements, E45/4779 and E45/4732 covering a total of 265km2. The Panorama Project sits adjacent to E45/4764 (Bonnie Scot) covering a total of 13 km2 in the Pilbara.

The sampling program was to explore the area for conglomerate gold as mapping shows extensive outcrops of Mt Roe Basalts and Hardey Formation (Figure 1). The Mt Roe Basalt is known to overlie the conglomerate gold horizon at Artemis’ Purdy’s Reward. Similarly, beds of auriferous (gold containing) conglomerate up to 2 m thick at the base of the Mt Roe Basalt have been worked at the Just-In-Time and Tassy Queen mines located within 10 km of the tenements and in close proximity to ground held by Novo Resources Limited and Creasy Group (Torne and Trendall, 2001).

Historical rock samples within the tenements have recorded results of up to 3.5 g/t Gold.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

Mr Andrew Hawker, a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is a full-time employee of Hawker Geological Services Pty Ltd and is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr Hawker has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

ABOUT MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED (TSX-V:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Ltd. is an exploration company that is focused on identifying high grade gold and lithium. Macarthur Minerals has significant gold, lithium and iron ore exploration interests in Australia and Nevada. Macarthur Minerals has three iron ore projects in Western Australia; the Ularring hematite project, the Moonshine magnetite project and the Treppo Grande iron ore project.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Macarthur Minerals Ltd.





“Cameron McCall”

Cameron McCall, Executive Chairman



Joe Phillips, CEO and Director

jphillips@macarthurminerals.com

Tel: +61 448899247



www.macarthurminerals.com



