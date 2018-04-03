John Budreski Appointed a Director of NuLegacy Gold

RENO, Nev., April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuLegacy Gold Corp. is pleased to report the appointment of Mr. John P.A. Budreski to its board of directors.

Mr. Budreski, MBA/BEng. has over 35 years of extensive capital markets and executive management experience and is the Chief Executive Officer of Morien Resources Corp.. He is also Executive Chairman of EnWave Corporation, a leading dehydration technology company.

“We welcome Mr. Budreski to the board,” commented NuLegacy Chairman Albert Matter, “as he has a professional history of rapidly advancing and accelerating businesses to success, as well as tangible engineering experience.”

In addition to Morien and EnWave, Mr. Budreski is currently a Director of Sandstorm Gold Ltd., and Input Capital Corp. John was formerly Vice Chairman of Cormark Securities Inc. from 2009 to 2012 and President and CEO of Orion Securities Inc. from 2005 to 2007, prior to its successful sale to Macquarie Bank. He was Managing Director of Equity Capital Markets and Head of Investment Banking for Scotia Capital Inc. from March 1998 to February 2005. He also held senior roles in investment banking, equity sales and trading for RBC Dominion Securities.

About NuLegacy Gold Corporation: NuLegacy is a Nevada exploration company focused on discovering additional Carlin-style gold deposits on its premier district scale 98 sq. km (38 sq. mile) Red Hill Project in the prolific Cortez gold trend of Nevada.

To date NuLegacy has discovered the Iceberg Carlin-style gold deposits and has identified several more highly prospective exploration targets that are being drilled this year.

NuLegacy’s Red Hill Project is located on trend and adjacenti to the three multi-million ounce Carlin-type gold deposits (the Pipeline, Cortez Hills and Goldrush deposits) that are amongst Barrick Gold’s largest, lowest cost and politically safest gold minesii.

i The similarity and proximity of these deposits in the Cortez Trend is not necessarily indicative of the gold mineralization in NuLegacy’s Red Hill Project.

ii As extracted from Barrick’s Q4-2013 and Q1-2014 reports. As reported by Barrick, the Goldrush resource contains 8,557,000 indicated ounces of gold within 25.78 million tonnes grading ~10.57 g/t and 1,650,000 inferred ounces within 5.6 million tonnes grading ~9.0 g/t.

On Behalf Of NuLegacy Gold Corp.

James E Anderson, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please phone 604-639-3640 or contact James Anderson (CEO) at james@nuggold.com, Albert Matter (Chairman) at albert@nuggold.com or Roger Steininger, (CGO) at roger@nuggold.com, or Frank Lagiglia (ICM) at frank@nuggold.com or visit www.nulegacygold.com.

Dr. Roger Steininger, NuLegacy’s Chief Geoscience Officer is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG 7417) and the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects responsible for preparing and reviewing the scientific and technical information contained in this news release

