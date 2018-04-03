Otis Appoints VP of Exploration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otis Gold Corp. (“Otis” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:OOO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Alan A. Roberts, MSc, CPG, as its Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Roberts has over 25 years global experience at various exploration and resource development projects throughout North America, Central and South America, China and Africa. He was most recently the Exploration Project Manager for Newcastle Gold at the Castle Mountain epithermal gold project, California, USA.



His experience includes drill program design and implementation; resource and geologic model development and technical reporting; pre-feasibility study project supervision; geologic mapping and sampling; site logistics and management, and program budgeting. His education includes a Master of Science degree in Mineral Exploration & Geophysics (1992) from the Royal School of Mines, London, United Kingdom. Mr. Roberts is a Certified Professional Geologist with the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG).

Otis President and CEO, Craig Lindsay, states: “We are very pleased to welcome Alan to lead our exploration efforts. His broad experience with similar types of deposits will be instrumental in advancing Kilgore. Alan has significant experience implementing large exploration programs and is an excellent fit for Otis as we begin the process of aggressively testing emerging high-priority targets at Kilgore and Oakley and discovering new deposits. As well, his project development experience will be invaluable as we begin moving Kilgore towards a potential production decision. Alan will be a strong complement to our senior geologic team comprising Dr. John Carden and Mitch Bernardi, who have been instrumental to the development of Otis since inception, and will be working on exploration matters with Alan in an advisory capacity.”

Vice President, Exploration, Alan Roberts states: “I am excited to have the opportunity to work on Otis’ exploration programs in Idaho – it is a fascinating area of the country that I look forward to exploring. I believe there is potential for significant discoveries to be made and lots of room for growth at both Kilgore and Oakley. My first order of business will be to review and assess field work completed by Otis in 2017 and develop an exploration plan for our projects.”

About the Company

Otis is a resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal deposits in Idaho, USA. Otis is currently developing its flagship property, the Kilgore Project, located in Clark County, Idaho and the Oakley Project, located in Cassia County, Idaho.

