Continental Precious Minerals Settles With Former President and Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continental Precious Minerals Inc. (TSXV:CZQ.H-V), (“Continental”, the “Company”) reports that it has agreed to settle the action and counterclaim involving Edward Godin, the Company’s former President and Chief Executive Officer in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice bearing court file no. CV-13-481252 (the “Action”).



Continental believed it had a strong case against Mr. Godin on the merits. However, the Company was of the view that collecting on any judgment against Mr. Godin would be difficult, at best, and believes that a settlement avoids the uncertainty, expense, and inconvenience associated with continued litigation.

As a term of settlement of the Action, Continental has agreed to pay $125,000.00 towards Mr. Godin’s legal costs, and $175,000.00, minus withholdings for taxes of $52,500.00, to Mr. Godin for a total payment of $300,000.00.

Continental Precious Minerals Inc.

Norman Brewster

Interim CEO

416-203-7722

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.