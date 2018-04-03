Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Continental Precious Minerals Settles With Former President and Chief Executive Officer

14:30 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continental Precious Minerals Inc. (TSXV:CZQ.H-V), (“Continental”, the “Company”) reports that it has agreed to settle the action and counterclaim involving Edward Godin, the Company’s former President and Chief Executive Officer in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice bearing court file no. CV-13-481252 (the “Action”).

Continental believed it had a strong case against Mr. Godin on the merits. However, the Company was of the view that collecting on any judgment against Mr. Godin would be difficult, at best, and believes that a settlement avoids the uncertainty, expense, and inconvenience associated with continued litigation.

As a term of settlement of the Action, Continental has agreed to pay $125,000.00 towards Mr. Godin’s legal costs, and $175,000.00, minus withholdings for taxes of $52,500.00, to Mr. Godin for a total payment of $300,000.00.

Continental Precious Minerals Inc.
Norman Brewster
Interim CEO
416-203-7722

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Continental Precious Minerals Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.czqminerals.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap