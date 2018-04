Glen Eagle Reports 85% Recovery at its Gold Processing Plant

MONTREAL, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:GER) (“Glen Eagle” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Cobra Oro’s operations in Honduras are running on schedule with daily throughput in recent weeks ranging between 60 to 90 tonnes per day with reduced downtime as the Company nears its current expansion program.



Gold recovery in March has reached 85% based on the data received from Cobra Oro’s metallurgical department. The Company remains confident that its cyanide circuit system has been stabilized and that similar recovery results can be expected in the future.

With the expansion program near completion, potential throughput from crushing and milling has increased to 225 tonnes per day with overall throughput limited at 120 tonnes per day due to leaching.

As Cobra Oro’s operations are now yielding constant results, which is reflected by increased exports of silver and gold, the Company is taking several steps to improve plant optimization by increasing future leaching capacity with the purchase of new equipment and securing additional sources of mineral supplies.

