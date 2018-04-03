Ted Bassett, P. Eng. Joins Board of New Carolin Gold

Vancouver, BC April 3, 2018 / TheNewswire / New Carolin Gold Corp. ("New Carolin" or the "Company") (TSX.V "LAD" / OTCBB "LADFF"), is pleased to announce that Mr. E.H. (Ted) Bassett, P. Eng. has joined the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Bassett is a Mechanical Engineer with an M.Sc. in Control Systems, with over 40 years of experience in the mining and metals industry. He has worked and consulted with a number of major operating companies, including Alcan, Cominco, Inco (where he was Project Director at Goro Nickel Project in New Caledonia and Director of Projects at Inco Technical Services) and most recently BHP Billiton, where he held the role of Project Director of the Jansen Potash Project in Saskatchewan and the Olympic Dam Expansion Project in South Australia. Additionally, he has held senior management and executive positions with engineering firms Kilborn and SNC Lavalin where he was Project Director at the Diavik Diamond Mine in the Northwest Territories. He has been involved at senior levels on many other major development projects worldwide, with a strong knowledge base and successful record of management and team development, including multi-billion dollar projects. He is currently the president of The Library Gold Group, which the Company engaged in 2017 to assist with evaluation of its assets and provide direction on future development. As such, Mr. Bassett will be a non-independent director of the Company.

Mr. Bassett stated, "I am pleased to join the board of New Carolin. After an extensive review of all historic data and assets, I find the project to have considerable merit and look forward to assisting the Company as a director, and through the collective efforts of the technical team at Library Gold."

"The Company welcomes Ted to the board and looks forward to having an individual on the team with his considerable mining and management experience. His addition strengthens the Company's board, and Library Gold provides the Company access to a team of senior engineers of varying disciplines as we ramp up exploration and development plans at our Ladner Gold Project" stated Bob Thast, New Carolin's President and CEO.

About New Carolin Gold Corp.

New Carolin Gold is a Canadian-based junior company focused on the exploration, evaluation and development of its 100%-owned property consisting of 144 square kilometers of contiguous mineral claims and crown grants, collectively known as the Ladner Gold Project (Project). The Project is located near Hope, BC in the prospective and under-explored Coquihalla Gold Belt, which is host to several historic small gold producers including the Carolin Mine, Emancipation Mine and Pipestem Mine, and numerous gold prospects.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.newcarolingold.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Robert L. Thast"

President & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 604.542.9458

Cell: 604.220.5031

E-mail: ceo@newcarolingold.com

Web site: www.newcarolingold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this press release.

Caution concerning forward-looking information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.