Voltaic Minerals Announces Appointment of New Director and Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, BC (FSCwire) - Voltaic Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VLT, OTC: VTCCF, FSE: 2P61) (the “Company”) announces that, effective April 3, 2018, Dusan Berka has resigned from his position as director to pursue his other, long-term business interests. The Company thanks Mr. Berka for his service and dedication to the Company and wishes him all the best in his ventures.

The Company also announces that, effective April 3, 2018, Jody Bellefleur has resigned from her position as Chief Financial Officer. The Company thanks Ms. Bellefleur for her service and dedication to the Company. The Company announces the appointment of Mr. Christopher Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Director to replace Ms. Bellefleur and Mr. Dusan Berka.

Chris Cooper has over 20 years of experience in management and finance in the oil and gas, mining and technology industries. Mr. Cooper received his B.A. from Hofstra University and his M.B.A. from Dowling College, both in New York State. He has been involved in the creation and funding of several oil and gas issuers including Choice Resources Corp., an intermediate oil and gas producer before it was taken over in August 2007 by Buffalo Resources Corp. Mr. Cooper also sits on the board of other junior public companies, including: Counterpath Corporation; Westridge Resources Inc. (CSE); Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSX.V); and Planet Mining Exploration Inc. (TSX.V). He has sat on the audit committee of many public companies in several different industry sectors and has a broad comprehensive knowledge of financial reports.

The Company also announces that, effective April 3, 2018, Mr. Andrew Hallett will be joining the company as director.

Andrew Hallett is a commodity transaction specialist with over ten years of cross commodity investment experience within investment banking, trading, and asset management. Mr. Hallett is currently a Partner within Rice Capital Partners, an investment advisor specialised in alternative investments, with specific focus on upstream metals and mining investments in critical raw materials. Mr. Hallett received a BA in Economics from the Augustana Faculty of the University of Alberta, and an MSc in Finance from the London School of Economics. Mr. Hallett was previously a director within the Commodities Investments group at BTG Pactual Commodities responsible for all principal investments and structured finance transactions in metals and mining and energy. His prior experience includes commodity investment roles within Global Markets at Deutsche Bank as a senior structured originator, and as a Director at Natsource Asset Management.

Voltaic Minerals Corp. is a Vancouver-based Lithium exploration company which owns 100% of the Green Energy Lithium Project that encompasses 4,160 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) claims located in Grand County, 15 km west of the city of Moab, Utah. Lithium and other minerals occur at the property in an over-saturated brine (40% minerals, 60% water) discovered during historic oil exploration when drill wells intercepted Clastic Bed #14 of the Paradox formation.

