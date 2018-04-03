Buenaventura Cordially Invites You to Its First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A (NYSE:BVN; Lima Stock Exchange:BUE.LM) will hold its First Quarter 2018 earnings conference call on:

Friday, April 27, 2018

10:00 AM Eastern Time / 9:00 AM Peru Time

Participating on the call to review Buenaventura’s First Quarter 2018 financial and operating results will be Victor Gobitz, Chief Executive Officer, as well as other members of the senior management team.

First quarter results will be issued on April 26, 2018 after market closes.

To participate in the conference call, please dial

Toll Free US +1-877-407-8033

Toll International +1-201-689-8033

Registration is required; please dial in at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/27518

The conference call will be available for replay for 30 days:

USA Toll Free: +1-877-481-4010

International: +1-919-882-2331

Replay ID: 27518

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (www.buenaventura.com)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru's largest, publicly traded precious metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the mining, processing, development and exploration of gold and silver and other metals via wholly owned mines, as well as through its participation in joint exploration projects.

Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Mallay*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache) and is developing the San Gabriel Project.

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corp.), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer.

For a printed version of the Company’s 2016 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403006514/en/

Contact

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Lima:

Leandro García, 511-419-2540

Chief Financial Officer

or

Rodrigo Echecopar, 511-419-2591

Investor Relations Coordinator

rodrigo.echecopar@buenaventura.pe

or

NY:

Barbara Cano, 646-452-2334

barbara@inspirgroup.com

Company Website: http://www.buenaventura.com/en/inversionistas