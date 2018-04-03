Giga Metals: Greg Ross Appointed Project Manager

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2018) - Mark Jarvis, President of Giga Metals Corp., (TSXV: GIGA) today announced that Greg Ross, P. Geo, has been appointed Project Manager, with responsibility for all aspects of the upcoming drill program at the Turnagain Project, among other responsibilities.

"We are very pleased to welcome Greg back to our company," said Mr. Jarvis. "He is already deeply familiar with our project, and has excellent experience on other projects, so he will be able to hit the ground running."

"I am happy to be back with the team at Giga Metals in my new role," said Mr. Ross. "This is a world class project and I look forward to helping advance it to the next stage."

In accordance with the Company's stock option plan, 200,000 options have been granted to Mr. Ross, subject to certain vesting provisions, at a strike price of $0.60 per share and with an expiry date of April 3, 2023.

About Giga Metals

Giga Metals Corp. is focused on metals critical to modern batteries, especially those used in Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage. The Company's core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the largest undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Giga is actively seeking other projects in the battery metals space with the goal of building a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry.

