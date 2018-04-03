IAMGOLD Corp.: Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus

TORONTO, April 3, 2018 - IAMGold Corp. ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") today announced it has obtained a receipt for a final short form base shelf prospectus further to its filing of a renewed preliminary short form base shelf prospectus, previously announced on March 14, 2018. Both documents have been filed with the securities regulators in each province and territory of Canada, except for the Province of Quebec, and a corresponding registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings will allow the Company to make offerings of common shares, first preference shares, second preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts or any combination thereof of up to US$1 billion during the next 25 months in the United States and Canada, except for the Province of Quebec. The net proceeds from any such offerings may be used by the Company to fund on-going operations and/or capital requirements, reduce the level of indebtedness outstanding from time to time, fund capital programs, potential future acquisitions and for general corporate purposes. The Company filed this final base shelf prospectus to maintain financial flexibility but has no immediate intention to undertake an offering.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD (www.iamgold.com) is a mid-tier mining company with four operating gold mines on three continents. A solid base of strategic assets in North and South America and West Africa is complemented by development and exploration projects and continued assessment of accretive acquisition opportunities. IAMGOLD is in a strong financial position with extensive management and operational expertise.

For further information please contact:

Ken Chernin, VP Investor Relations, IAMGold Corp.

Tel: (416) 360-4743 Mobile: (416) 388-4743

Laura Young, Director Investor Relations, IAMGold Corp.

Tel: (416) 933-4952 Mobile: (416) 670-3815

Martin Dumont, Senior Analyst Investor Relations, IAMGold Corp.

Tel: (416) 933-5783 Mobile: (647) 967-9942

IAMGold Corp. Toll-free: 1 888 464-9999 info@iamgold.com

