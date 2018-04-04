Bankers Cobalt Corp. Announces Trading on the OTCQB

VANCOUVER, April 03, 2018 - Bankers Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:BANC) (FWB:BC2) (the “Corporation” or “Bankers”) is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "NDENF" effective Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

"Admission to the OTCQB market is in line with Banker’s long-term strategy to access international institutional and individual investors," said Stephen Barley, President and CEO of Bankers. "This provides us with a trading platform that can significantly enhance liquidity for our shareholders and extend investor awareness of Bankers internationally."

To be eligible to trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

Bankers will continue to trade on the TSX Venture under its existing symbol "BANC" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “BC2”.

About Bankers

Bankers is a natural resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of cobalt and copper mineral properties in the DRC to world-class Canadian standards. As battery production for EV’s surges, demand for cobalt will probably exceed supply for many years. According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research, global sales of lithium-ion batteries are expected to reach US$70B by 2024, for a compound growth rate of 11.6% over the years beginning in 2016. Bankers efforts are intended to supply feedstock for processors having excess capacity and address the supply chain custody and verifiable sources of ore issue being imposed on processors in the DRC by consumers. Bankers holds rights to 26 separate mineral concessions strategically located in the southern DRC Copperbelt and having a total area of more than 391 km². Bankers has the intention to acquire interests in additional concessions. All concessions were obtained as either new grants or through reputable DRC partners and have clean title with no government involvement, making Bankers one of the few, and perhaps only, junior public mining company in the DRC to have 26 concessions capable of being currently explored and developed. Bankers has an experienced operations team operating in the southern Cobalt-Copperbelt of the DRC. Bankers believes it is the front runner in advancing cobalt and copper exploration by a junior mining company in the DRC.





This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including statements relating to the outlook of the business of the Corporation, including statements relating to the Corporation's drilling program, timing, execution and results of such program, the Corporation's intention to acquire additional concession, the Corporation's ability to explore and develop the concessions, the results of any development and exploration, the ability of the Corporation to meet standards for verifiable supply chain custody, and the Corporation's status as a leader in the junior mining sector for cobalt and copper in the DRC.


